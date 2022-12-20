Iowa State Bank Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

MS stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

