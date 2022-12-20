Iowa State Bank Has $502,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Chemed by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,319,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $501.02 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

