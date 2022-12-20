Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

