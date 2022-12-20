Iowa State Bank Purchases 1,102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

