Iowa State Bank Purchases 138 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

