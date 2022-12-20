Iowa State Bank Sells 21,216 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDT. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 268,298 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $28.42.

