Iowa State Bank Takes Position in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.48% of Recruiter.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RCRT opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Recruiter.com Group Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

