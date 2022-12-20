iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/20/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/7/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $198.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $166.00.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IRTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. 7,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $169.54.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
