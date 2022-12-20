iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/3/2022 – iRhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $198.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $166.00.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IRTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. 7,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies Inc alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.