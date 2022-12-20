iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 290,912 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 88,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 82,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.