iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 134,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 290,912 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

