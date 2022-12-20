iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

