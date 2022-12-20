iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 9.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 181,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,425. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

