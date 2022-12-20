iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,424,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. 65,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,314. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

