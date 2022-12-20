iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 174,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

