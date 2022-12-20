iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

