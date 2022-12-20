iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $79,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

