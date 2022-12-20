iShares MSCI France ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average daily volume of 653 put options.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. 8,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

