iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

