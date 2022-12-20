Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 245,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,500,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

