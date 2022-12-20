Jacob Vincent Micallef Acquires 25,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,392 shares in the company, valued at $433,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 7,339 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $14,384.44.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,389. VolitionRx Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNRX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

