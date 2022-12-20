Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

