Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 435 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
