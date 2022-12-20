Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

