Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

