Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average is $188.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.