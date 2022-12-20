Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $724,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 38.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

