Jon Barker Sells 14,167 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.02. 465,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.