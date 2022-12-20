Jon Barker Sells 14,167 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.02. 465,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

