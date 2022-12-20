JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.