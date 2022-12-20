JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JFJ stock opened at GBX 457.85 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 408.50 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.20).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

