JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance
JFJ stock opened at GBX 457.85 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 408.50 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.20).
About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust
