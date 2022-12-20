JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.15 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $82.15 million and $383,656.31 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05281372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.86 or 0.29486855 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,402,204 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

