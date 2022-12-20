Kadena 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $196.99 million and $5.18 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005494 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Kadena
Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,627,880 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kadena Coin Trading
