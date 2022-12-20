Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 439,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
