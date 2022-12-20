Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $78.27 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,289,498,828 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,276,808,398 with 15,276,808,398.87489 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00512181 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,855,778.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

