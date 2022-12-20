Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0052

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $79.13 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.45 or 0.05065957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00497225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.83 or 0.29460854 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,293,751,387 coins and its circulating supply is 15,293,754,912 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,276,808,398 with 15,276,808,398.87489 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00512181 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,855,778.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

