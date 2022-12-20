Katherine Haar Sells 6,794 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $56,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Haar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

