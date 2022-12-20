Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.16 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $255.71 million and $15.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021635 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 353,879,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,913,558 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.