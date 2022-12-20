Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.