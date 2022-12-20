Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.19. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 12,129 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.