Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.19. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 12,129 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

