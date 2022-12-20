KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $24.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.61.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.50, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $322,256.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 158,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $3,881,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,625.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,553 shares of company stock worth $5,949,746. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 26.1% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $18,375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

