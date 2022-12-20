Kokoswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,379.58 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $103.14 million and $26,379.58 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

