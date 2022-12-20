Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.00. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 13,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.00) to €10.90 ($11.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

