Konnect (KCT) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $37,190.95 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.83 or 0.05080863 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00498514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.67 or 0.29537187 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

