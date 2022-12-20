KonPay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.21 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.