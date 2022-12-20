Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,900 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 10,584,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura lowered Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuaishou Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.