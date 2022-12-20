Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.54

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 6282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Landstar Trading Down 8.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Landstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.