Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 8.3 %
LCI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
