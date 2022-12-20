Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 8.3 %

LCI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.