Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,710 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 1.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $2,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

