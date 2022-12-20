Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Winmark makes up approximately 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winmark Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $255.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.51.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also

