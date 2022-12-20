Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,177.95 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $21.11 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,177.95 or 0.06990337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,818,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,816,709.0108341 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,170.95724543 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $20,809,154.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

