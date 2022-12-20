Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $611,344.90 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. 660,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,491. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

